Saying that President Donald Trump’s latest comments on the recent violence in Charlottesville, VA, have disgraced the United States, the WGA West has issued a statement today:

“The Writers Guild of America West believes in free speech – even from Nazis and white supremacists. But we completely disavow their views, which reflect the worst stains of American history, a history that still lives through racism, prejudice and systematic inequality of opportunity. We demand that violence in support of such views be properly punished. President Trump legitimizes hate speech and violence, and disgraces our nation.”

RelatedHollywood Reacts To Donald Trump Comments On Charlottesville Violence At Press Conference

WGA West

Trump initially blamed “many sides” for causing the violence at a Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi rally Saturday, failing to mention that it was a white supremacist who drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. On Monday, after receiving near-universal criticism, he amended his comments, calling the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists “repugnant.” But on Tuesday, he doubled down on his initial comments, blaming “both sides” for the violence – including the “alt left” and anti-fascist counter-protesters.

On Sunday, the WGA East issued a statement condemning the violence, calling on Trump to condemn white supremacy. “To proclaim that white people are superior to anyone else for any reason or that violence in defense of such a hateful notion is repugnant and intolerable. The American people do not want neo-Nazis and Klansmen to dictate policy to the White House. We believe the time has come time to put an end to the vile narrative that on Saturday cost a life in Virginia and wounded many more. President Trump must stand up and directly condemn white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it engenders.”