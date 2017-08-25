White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders interrupted her Friday presser to announce that President Donald Trump plans to travel to Texas early next week, delivering the news as Hurricane Harvey was bearing down on that state.

Sanders said she would keep reporters posted as those plans “firmed up,” cutting off the presser minutes later because Trump was heading out the door to spend the weekend at Camp David.

It’s the first time the Trump administration has had to deal with a national disaster, a dozen years after the George W. Bush White House’s historic mishandling of Hurricane Katrina, in which 1,800 people died. Authorities forecast that as many as 17 million people could be in Harvey’s path this weekend and into next week.

Trump did not get off to a good start Friday morning, tweeting extensively in praise of himself and punching at perceived enemies but making absolutely no mention of his awareness that a catastrophic hurricane was barreling down on Texas and Louisiana.

Sanders’ second televised presser in as many days was seen as a do-over, though Trump did finally tweet on topic before her gathering — and about four hours after his initial early-morning Twitter blast.

Hurricane Harvey was upgraded to a Category 3 moments after Tom Bossert, Trump White House Homeland Security Adviser, took to Sanders’ podium to assure reporters that FEMA and the White House had learned a lot of lessons from Katrina in 2005, as had Congress and local governments.

Bossert said Trump would stay in touch all weekend with the governors of both states and will be as plugged in at Camp David as he would be in the White House.