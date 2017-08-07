President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Day 3 of his 17-day golf vaca, to emphasize he’s not – repeat not – on vacation, as has been widely reported, but, rather, has decamped to his New Jersey White House while the dump in D.C. is being renovated.
Buried in the 9-and-counting tweets, Trump insists he’s “working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation” and that he’s “going to New York next week for more meetings.”
POTUS pivoted, before and after, to attack the New York Times and Connecticut’s Dem. Senator Richard Blumenthal.
It’s presumed the NYT jabs are related to the newspaper’s report Veep Mike Pence is working to prepare a 2020 run if Trump does/can not run for re-election. Pence issued an official statement calling the report a disgrace.
Trump’s Blumenthal blast is likely reax to the senator’s appearance on CNN’s New Day this morning, referencing the Russian probes and Rob Mueller’s having impaneled a grand jury. Trump punched back with snark about Blumental having said in a speech, seven years back, that he had served in Vietnam. After it was reported Blumenthal served in the marine reserves and had been stationed in the U.S., he sheepishly admitted he should have said he served during the Vietnam era
Trump’s morning output:
