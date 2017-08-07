President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Day 3 of his 17-day golf vaca, to emphasize he’s not – repeat not – on vacation, as has been widely reported, but, rather, has decamped to his New Jersey White House while the dump in D.C. is being renovated.

Buried in the 9-and-counting tweets, Trump insists he’s “working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation” and that he’s “going to New York next week for more meetings.”

POTUS pivoted, before and after, to attack the New York Times and Connecticut’s Dem. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

It’s presumed the NYT jabs are related to the newspaper’s report Veep Mike Pence is working to prepare a 2020 run if Trump does/can not run for re-election. Pence issued an official statement calling the report a disgrace.

Trump’s Blumenthal blast is likely reax to the senator’s appearance on CNN’s New Day this morning, referencing the Russian probes and Rob Mueller’s having impaneled a grand jury. Trump punched back with snark about Blumental having said in a speech, seven years back, that he had served in Vietnam. After it was reported Blumenthal served in the marine reserves and had been stationed in the U.S., he sheepishly admitted he should have said he served during the Vietnam era

Trump’s morning output:

The failing @nytimes, which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling). Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

…and West Virginia. The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

… Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation. Going to New York next week for more meetings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017