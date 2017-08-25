Predicting few bills will be passed if Republicans do not end the “filibuster,” President Trump then began to perform his Friday morning bending, stretching, and “Fake News” punching exercises.

Glaringly missing from this morning’s comprehensive Presidential Tweet Storm, however, was any reference to Hurricane Harvey which the National Hurricane Center said early this morning was “dangerously approaching the Texas Coast” and was expected to bring “life-threatening” storm-surge flooding by end of the day, leaving swaths of South Texas “uninhabitable for weeks or months,” the weather service said using the strongest language it has used since 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, which left more than 1.8K dead.

The absence of any Harvey mention in this morning’s Trump Tweet Tirade was so striking, Sen. Chuck Grassley felt compelled to tweet him a warning, not to make a George W. Bush mistake:

@realDonaldTrump #hurricane keep on top of hurricane Harvey dont mke same mistake Pres Bush made w Katrina — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 25, 2017

Instead, this is what was on Trump’s mind this morning:

General John Kelly is doing a fantastic job as Chief of Staff. There is tremendous spirit and talent in the W.H. Don't believe the Fake News — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

Few, if any, Administrations have done more in just 7 months than the Trump A. Bills passed, regulations killed, border, military, ISIS, SC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

He included some praise that had come his way from frequent Fox News contributor, Nick Adams:

Nick Adams, "Retaking America" "Best things of this presidency aren't reported about. Convinced this will be perhaps best presidency ever." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

….and took another punch at a fellow Republican, Sen. Bob Corker, who had publicly questioned the president’s stability and competence in the wake of Trump’s troubling responses to white supremacist in Charlottesville: