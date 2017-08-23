Donald Trump tweeted out Part 2 of the Insides Of My Head speech he began Tuesday night in Phoenix. In Part 1, The President of the United States told his shrinking number of supporters the media hate the U.S. and are to blame for neo-Nazis and white supremacists. He warned rally-goers the media is “trying to take away our history and our heritage.”

He promised to shut down the government if it does not build his border wall, making no mention of Mexico paying for it.

He defensively re-read his various “perfect” statements in the wake of the Charlottesville rally at which a white supremacist is charged with killing one counter-protester, but he edited out the bits about there being blame on both sides for the violence, which caused even some of his fellow Republicans to lambaste him. He falsely said the TV cameras in the hall would not show the size of the crowd, which they did, and that they were turning off the cameras when he blasted them, which they did not.

He blasted Arizona’s Republican senators, though not by name, who were not in attendance at the Phoenix rally; also not attending were the governor and the Phoenix mayor – all members of Trump’s party.

Trump suggested to rally goers that he will pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio – who is convicted for ignoring court orders to knock off racial profiling – apologizing for not being able to actually do it at the rally because his wranglers made him promise he would not.

In Part 2 this morning, Trump named Sen. Jeff Flake and gave himself a gold star for his Phoenix performance:

Phoenix crowd last night was amazing – a packed house. I love the Great State of Arizona. Not a fan of Jeff Flake, weak on crime & border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2017

Last night in Phoenix I read the things from my statements on Charlottesville that the Fake News Media didn't cover fairly. People got it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2017