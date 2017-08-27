Texans are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Donald Trump expressed his concern and sent his thoughts about the storm via Twitter on Saturday and Sunday. He commended the teamwork between federal, state, and local governments and let us know that “people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen.” He went on to say he will visit Texas “as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption.”

Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with. Thousands rescued. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Wow – Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

But before his string of supportive tweets about Harvey, he took the opportunity to let everyone know that he will be visiting Missouri and reminded us that it was a state that he “won by a lot in ’16.”

I will also be going to a wonderful state, Missouri, that I won by a lot in '16. Dem C.M. is opposed to big tax cuts. Republican will win S! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Since he had everyone’s attention, he called Mexico one of “the highest crime nations in the world” and revisited his popular talking point of the Wall he wants to build, insisting that Mexico will pay for it “through reimbursement/other.”

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

All this talk about Mexico seemed to remind him of NAFTA, so he decided to tweet about how it was the “worst trade deal ever made.”

We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

He ended his Sunday morning routine of tweets with his schedule for the day and more talk about Harvey.

Going to a Cabinet Meeting (tele-conference) at 11:00 A.M. on #Harvey. Even experts have said they've never seen one like this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017