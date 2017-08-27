Texans are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Donald Trump expressed his concern and sent his thoughts about the storm via Twitter on Saturday and Sunday. He commended the teamwork between federal, state, and local governments and let us know that “people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen.” He went on to say he will visit Texas “as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption.”
But before his string of supportive tweets about Harvey, he took the opportunity to let everyone know that he will be visiting Missouri and reminded us that it was a state that he “won by a lot in ’16.”
Since he had everyone’s attention, he called Mexico one of “the highest crime nations in the world” and revisited his popular talking point of the Wall he wants to build, insisting that Mexico will pay for it “through reimbursement/other.”
All this talk about Mexico seemed to remind him of NAFTA, so he decided to tweet about how it was the “worst trade deal ever made.”
He ended his Sunday morning routine of tweets with his schedule for the day and more talk about Harvey.
