President Donald Trump kicked off his day with a tweet of empathy and compassion for the people in Texas. It’s a note some pundits said had been missing note from his remarks while visiting Corpus Christi and Austin on Tuesday. On CNN this morning, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie got asked about that, telling Chris Cuomo Trump’s Tuesday trip “was a Competence Day” and he had focused on showing residents a “builders confidence.” Christie promised Trump would be in “hugging” mode when he returns to Texas later this week.

In Corpus Christi, Trump spoke to a crowd of a few hundred, promising he would get the state “back and operating immediately,” adding “What a crowd; what a turnout…This is historic, epic what happened. But it happened in Texas and Texas can handle anything.”

Trump did not travel to the witness first-hand the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area, so as not to cause diversion of resources.