The Daily Show looked across the spectacular ways in which President Donald Trump refused to be upstaged by his White House’s Theme Weeks throughout June and July.

Trump celebrated Infrastructure Week, for instance, lashing out at the mayor of London, while press jumped on the news POTUS had told Russian visitors to the White House that sacked FBI Director James Comey is a “nutjob,” and Comey returned the favor by accusing Trump of lying.

Trump eclipsed Workforce Development Week with word he was debating whether to fire Rob Mueller as special counsel in the Russian election-meddling probe, and his first public acknowledgement he is under investigation.

Energy Week got plowed under when Trump said Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski had been bleeding from face work when she and “psycho” Joe Scarborough came to one of his bashes.

Made in American Week lost the spotlight to Trump’s revelation he would not have named Jeff Sessions to be attorney general had he known Sessions was going to recuse himself from the Russia probe.

American Heroes Week got overshadowed when the Boy Scouts of America had to apologize for his highly political/somewhat salty speech at the group’s National Jamboree; Trump also tweeted that transgenders no longer could serve in the military.

And, when Trump’s new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci gave his infamous nightmare interview to New Yorker, it left American Dreams Week in the dust.