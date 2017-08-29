President Donald Trump visited the Emergency Operations Center in Austin this afternoon and held his second photo opportunity of the day to assure Texans that his team and local officials were doing a “fantastic job. “No. 1, they like each other, and No. 2, they respect each other,” Trump said with a smile. All of the agencies involved have been doing an “incredible” job, he said. “Everyone is talking about it.

“The sad thing about it,” he said of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey, “is that this is long term.”

“Nobody has ever seen anything this long, and nobody ever seen this much water. The wind was pretty horrific,” he conceded, “but nobody ever seen water to this extent. It’s maybe someday going to disappear,” Trump added about of the record amount of water that has fallen in the area since Harvey hit land last Friday. “We keep waiting.”

“Probably there’s never been anything so expensive in our country’s history,” Trump forecast of the recovery and rebuilding effort. “There’s never been anything so historic, in terms of damage and in terms of ferocity, as what we’ve witnessed with Harvey. It Sounds like such an innocent name, right Ben?” he asked HUD Secretary Ben Carson, who was seated at the table. “But it’s not innocent.”

He then asked Cabinet members who were at the photo op to talk about his or her agency’s involvement in the relief effort, staring with Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, who kicked things off talking about devoting resources to medical, veterinarian and mortuary needs.