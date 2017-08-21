After a turbulent 17-day vacation at his golf club in New Jersey, Donald Trump is back in Washington and back at his attacks on the “dishonest fake news media” – aka non-Fox News and non-alt-right news outlets.

In his latest, Trump tweets “Thank you. The very dishonest fake news media is out of control! It was a reply to someone identified as Aroliso, who wrote “Every single day the #FakeNews media try to take you down.. You never falter, you always stand strong!” Aroliso spent the weekend tweeting photos of First Lady Melania Trump and of Trump’s inauguration.

Trump’s latest twitter tantrum may have been triggered by the torching he got over his initial response on Sunday to the collision between the U.S. Navy destroyer USS John S. McCain and a tanker that left at least 10 sailors missing. “That’s too bad,” the president said when asked about the incident, according to the pool report. In among this morning’s spewing against the media was Trump’s d-over on that response: “Thoughts & prayers are w/ our @USNavy sailors aboard the #USSJohnSMcCain where search & Rescue efforts are underway.”

In his Monday morning tweet stream Trump also gave a shout-out to Jerry Falwell, who appeared on @foxandfriends, saying he “was fantastic. The Fake News should listen to what he had to say. Thanks Jerry!”

The president’s latest tweets come as he returns to work in DC, following a storm criticism following his “more than one side to blame” comments over the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, the dismissal of White House Senior Strategist Steve Bannon, and his “fire and fury” comments re North Korea.

