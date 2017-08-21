After a turbulent 17-day vacation at his golf club in New Jersey, Donald Trump is back in Washington and back at his attacks on the “dishonest fake news media” – aka non-Fox News and non-alt-right news outlets.
In his latest, Trump tweets “Thank you. The very dishonest fake news media is out of control! It was a reply to someone identified as Aroliso, who wrote “Every single day the #FakeNews media try to take you down.. You never falter, you always stand strong!” Aroliso spent the weekend tweeting photos of First Lady Melania Trump and of Trump’s inauguration.
Trump’s latest twitter tantrum may have been triggered by the torching he got over his initial response on Sunday to the collision between the U.S. Navy destroyer USS John S. McCain and a tanker that left at least 10 sailors missing. “That’s too bad,” the president said when asked about the incident, according to the pool report. In among this morning’s spewing against the media was Trump’s d-over on that response: “Thoughts & prayers are w/ our @USNavy sailors aboard the #USSJohnSMcCain where search & Rescue efforts are underway.”
In his Monday morning tweet stream Trump also gave a shout-out to Jerry Falwell, who appeared on @foxandfriends, saying he “was fantastic. The Fake News should listen to what he had to say. Thanks Jerry!”
The president’s latest tweets come as he returns to work in DC, following a storm criticism following his “more than one side to blame” comments over the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, the dismissal of White House Senior Strategist Steve Bannon, and his “fire and fury” comments re North Korea.
Sounds like Fallwell is accepting the mark of the beast…
Buyer beware.
He knows how to distract. He’s whipping up quite a masterful distraction now. He’s got the whole country talking about race while he quietly continues dismantling the regs and protections that hamper his and his friends’ business interests. He wants all of these indignant resignations, people. While we get tied up in our (justified and important, but now being used against us) moral outrage, Trump and his pals will all get twice as rich as the next administration takes eight years to get things back to how they were in 2016. They don’t even need that long. We’re taking our eyes off the ball. Release Trump’s tax returns. The key to the whole story is in those returns.
“I have nothing to do with ‘Donald Trump Jr.’! FAKE NEWS!”
This Liar in Chief is an absolute disgrace. It’s no longer even funny (never was).
It sure would be nice if Trump could stop with the non stop ” fake news” crap. The only thing fake is the man and his hair. He truly believes running the United States is a reality show Too bad we are witness to this ” show” because Trump is a walking disaster 24 hours a day
MENTAL PATIENT!
How the media and the powers that be try to pit the masses against each other. Race, religion, gender, etc. Now, I’m not saying these things are important, but they are all distractions to the thing that matters most – money and power. “Get the people fighting so they aren’t paying attention to us.”
Pay attention people. YOU ARE BEING TRICKED! Time to open up your eyes! Both sides! Thank you and good night!
Well, 45 is trying to trick people with his increasingly redundant and desperate-sounding whining about the “fake media” but hopefully fewer and fewer people are paying attention to those twitter tantrums,
He is such a tough guy, nothing gets to him LOL