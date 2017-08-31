President Donald Trump is joining celebrities who have pledged $1M of their own money to help flood victims in Texas, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced during today’s press briefing.

“I’m happy to tell you that he has said he would like to join in effort,” Sanders told reporters. “He will pledge proudly a million dollars of his own personal money to help the people in Texas.”

The announcement puts Trump in company with Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Bullock who, likewise, have pledged $1M of their own money to help victims of the historic hurricane.

Asked if Trump’s money would come from the Trump Foundation or the Trump Organization, Sanders responded: “He said he is personally going to give [the money’. I don’t know the legal part of that exactly…. He said his personal money.”

She said Trump had asked that she check “with the folks in this room” because “you are very good at research and are doing a lot of reporting” as to which organizations are most effective in disseminating money to victims, to “take some suggestions” as to where Trump should send his million.

In other press briefing news, acting Homeland Security Secretary Tom Bossert said Mexico and Canada had contacted Trump to send condolences and offer assistance to those hammered by Harvey.

“We very much appreciate that. … The president was deeply touched by those phone calls,” Bossert told reporters. “We appreciate the neighborly gesture.”

An estimated 100K homes have been damaged in the storm that hit Texas on Friday, and 7K patients are being moved from hospitals impacted by outages, he said, among the stats ticked off. He walked through White House plans to send to Congress supplemental spending “bites of the apple” on recovery but said he is “not worried at all we don’t have money” for operations already underway or in the months ahead.

Asked how the administration would prevent the kind of rent price gouging that went on after Hurricane Katrina, Bossert assured that “[Attorney General] Jeff Sessions will not tolerate gouging” and that anyone trying to do so should “expect law enforcement to come down on them with a hammer.”



Gas prices around the country will be impacted by the hurricane but “hopefully not large” or long-running, he acknowledged.

Undocumented immigrants needing help in impacted areas should not be worried about being deported “unless they have committed a crime” above and beyond entering the country, Bossert said, promising no one will “starve or die of thirst or exposure.” But he said not to expect a lot of benefits funded by taxpayers to go to illegal immigrants victimized by the hurricane going forward.