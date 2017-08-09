FBI agents raided the Virginia home of President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort late last month, WaPo reported this morning, further inflaming the once-slow August TV news cycle.
FBI used a search warrant to seize documents and other materials, appearing at Manafort’s home without advance warning in the predawn hours of July 26, WaPo reported, citing people familiar with the Rob Mueller-led special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
One day earlier, Manafort had met voluntarily with the staff for the Senate Intelligence Committee.
The search warrant was wide-ranging, WaPo described. Wall Street Journal reported Mueller and FBI are looking into whether Manafort violated lobbying and money-laundering regs, and agents had looked for detailed records related to overseas bank accounts.
Manafort’s spokesman confirmed the warrant execution to WaPo, CNN and other media outlets, adding that his client cooperated with the search.
TV news talking heads this morning are chewing over whether the raid means investigators weren’t convinced Manafort would turn over all records in response to a grand jury subpoena, is Mueller signaling to Team Trump not to expect white-glove treatment, etc.
And ?
That’s wonderful news. No special treatment from Mueller! That’s what the majority of people want to hear. I do would like to find out what the raid produced.
Likely……NOTHING!
FYI….
The majority of US support our President!!!
From: THE BROTHER ON THE SOUTH-SIDE!!
MAGA
THANK YOU MR. PRESIDENT…..THINGS ARE FINALLY GETTING BETTER FOR MANY PEOPLE I KNOW!!
They finally found Hillary’s hard drives. ;-)
You will find out the results when the investigation is finished, and not until then. What is it that Trumplethinskin likes to say???? Oh, they can’t give out the details, or there would be no element of surprise!
Fake News, this is a ruse, a hoax
Idiots. What a bunch of sicco losers. They sunk all their money and careers on the wrong person and are angry that they are being shown up by an outsider.
Why aren’t they spending this expensive search on illegal sanctuary cities and the illegal acts of the mayors protecting illegal immigrant felons and low income housing shortage ( to illegals) same old story no why do all that work when it’s more fun to be angry about losing. To an outsider. Hahaha they’re just making themselves into a bunch of foolish money wasters on the taxpayers dime oh that’s why they lost the sic parasites that have turned this country into a sunken ship. The sunken ship that even the idiot in n Korea thinks he can bully. Hahaha idiots.