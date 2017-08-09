FBI agents raided the Virginia home of President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort late last month, WaPo reported this morning, further inflaming the once-slow August TV news cycle.

FBI used a search warrant to seize documents and other materials, appearing at Manafort’s home without advance warning in the predawn hours of July 26, WaPo reported, citing people familiar with the Rob Mueller-led special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

One day earlier, Manafort had met voluntarily with the staff for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The search warrant was wide-ranging, WaPo described. Wall Street Journal reported Mueller and FBI are looking into whether Manafort violated lobbying and money-laundering regs, and agents had looked for detailed records related to overseas bank accounts.

Manafort’s spokesman confirmed the warrant execution to WaPo, CNN and other media outlets, adding that his client cooperated with the search.

TV news talking heads this morning are chewing over whether the raid means investigators weren’t convinced Manafort would turn over all records in response to a grand jury subpoena, is Mueller signaling to Team Trump not to expect white-glove treatment, etc.