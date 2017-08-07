CNN’s former Donald Trump surrogate Kayleigh McEnany has been named new spokesperson for the Republican Party.

McEnany played the role of Perfectly Poised Surrogate for Donald Trump on the cable news network Trump most loves to hate throughout the election cycle and since, while Jeffrey Lord assumed a more comic-relief role on the network’s air.

McEnany announced last week she was leaving CNN and tweeted she was “moving to a new role.”

While I have enjoyed my time at CNN, I will be moving to a new role. Stay tuned next week! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 5, 2017

One day later, McEnany starred in a low-rent video that appeared on President Donald Trump’s Facebook page, reportedly produced by POTUS’s 2020 campaign, from Trump Tower:

Join @kayleighmcenany​ as she provides you the news of the week from Trump Tower in New York! #MAGA #TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/CTi7l6j5Ub — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2017

Here is the RNC’s announcement: