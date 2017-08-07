CNN’s former Donald Trump surrogate Kayleigh McEnany has been named new spokesperson for the Republican Party.
McEnany played the role of Perfectly Poised Surrogate for Donald Trump on the cable news network Trump most loves to hate throughout the election cycle and since, while Jeffrey Lord assumed a more comic-relief role on the network’s air.
McEnany announced last week she was leaving CNN and tweeted she was “moving to a new role.”
One day later, McEnany starred in a low-rent video that appeared on President Donald Trump’s Facebook page, reportedly produced by POTUS’s 2020 campaign, from Trump Tower:
Here is the RNC’s announcement:
No Comments