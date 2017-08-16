As Donald Trump doubled down today on his initial ill-chosen remarks of Saturday that “many sides” were to blame for the death and violence in Charlottesville, The Walking Dead actor who plays one of the vilest characters on television took the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host to task – in the bluntest language possible.

While many in Hollywood and elsewhere expressed outrage at Trump’s words on Tuesday, Jeffrey Dean Morgan was much more blunt in calling out the President for his resurrected insistence that “there is blame on both sides.” The actor made a particular point of spotlighting the effect Trump’s words and stance will have on children trying to make sense of their President’s POV:

@realDonaldTrump FUCK YOU. Seriously. Fuck you for everything. Today? Fuck you for making us have to explain racism to our children. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) August 15, 2017

Resulting in a lot of back and forth with fans and critics on Twitter, Morgan’s scathing remarks about Trump’s latest comments were a rare political stance by the actor. The Good Wife and Watchmen alum plays the blustering dictatorial and ruthless villain Negan on the AMC zombie apocalypse blockbuster based on Robert Kirkman’s comics.

In a press conference that was supposed to be about infrastructure, Trump went a bit Negan himself today and way off script to start defending his widely criticized on-camera and self-described “fine statement” from August 12. Off the teleprompter, he took a stubborn stance that pointed blame from the fatal outcome of the White supremacists’ rally in the Virginia town at the so-called “alt-left” counter protestors, among other dark flights of fancy.

Among the many assaulted and injured over the weekend at the University of Virginia, Heather Heyer was killed when alt-right marcher James Alex Fields Jr. intentionally drove his car into a group protesting the White supremacists’ gathering.

Claiming sympathetically that a number of the protestors were just upset that a statue of Robert E. Lee was scheduled to be taken down in Charlottesville, Trump on Tuesday effectively decimated what little traction he had gain on the issue from his do-over of Monday. Yesterday, the visibly uncomfortable Republican condemned “the KKK, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups” and said “racism is evil.”

Now, it seems the President of the United States has taken another point of view and the TWD star has made his very clear.

