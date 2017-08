The country today took a break from ripping itself apart to revel in a rare total eclipse of the sun. Politicians, on break, got out their deck chairs:

…or made a wish:

Most adorable eclipse photo goes to… Jeff Sessions pic.twitter.com/9w4GtWRfnV — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) August 21, 2017

…while President Donald Trump, back in the renovated White House after his Jersey vacay, demonstrated how not to watch an eclipse:

REX/Shutterstock REX/Shutterstock

…and then the right way:

Meanwhile, Hollywood reacted variously to the blackout:

A lazy screenwriter gets coffee; everyone runs outside to see the eclipse. He sends himself a text: "Heist during eclipse? Eclipse = clock?" — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) August 21, 2017

This is what the character in my heist movie says just before she's killed by the eclipse. https://t.co/mrBOQJw4Fq — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) August 21, 2017

When the eclipse comes I’m going to borrow the special glasses my wife uses when I’m shirtless. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) August 21, 2017

Be careful who you hook up with today. Everyone looks good when you're wearing eclipse glasses. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 21, 2017

The divided United States of America will unite today, sharing a cosmic event predicted by the methods and tools of science. pic.twitter.com/Q3lNrDLABA — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 21, 2017

Ready for the eclipse! pic.twitter.com/KAq1mRj4s1 — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 20, 2017