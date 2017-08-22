Fox News Channel clocked 4.725M viewers from 9-10 PM ET covering President Donald Trump’s speech about the ongoing war in Afghanistan, putting it on top of the cable news ratings race in the hour. Trump spoke about his about-face on the topic and plans to maintain troops in the region from 9-9:30 PM, followed by half an hour of analysis.

MSNBC, meanwhile, logged 2.909M viewers in the hour and CNN averaged 2.504M viewers.

FNC also topped its cable competition in the news demo, averaging 1.116M viewers aged 25-54 years, besting CNN’s 790K and MSNBC’s 622K.

In his address committing to keeping troops in the region, Trump, who had aggressively opposed American involvement in Afghanistan, acknowledged how different the situation looked when viewed from the Oval Office.

“We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities,” Trump said in his address from Fort Myer in Arlington, VA, punching holes in headlines that had been written all day speculating how many additional troops he would commit to the region.