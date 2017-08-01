Donald Trump, “fake news,” Sean Spicer a GOP supporting Dallas millionaire, Russian attempts to influence last year’s election, the multi-billion bid to take over Sky in Europe, UK regulators and the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich are all in the mix in a defamation and discrimination lawsuit filed today against Fox News Channel and 21st Century Fox by a former Washington D.C. homicide detective and contributor to the cable newser.

“Very shortly after the article was published, Mr. Wheeler called Butowsky and demanded an explanation for the false statements about him in Zimmerman’s article,” says the wide-ranging damages seeking and jury demanding complaint by lawyer Douglas Wigdor for Rod Wheeler (read it here). “Butowsky stated that the quotes were included because that is the way the President wanted the article, referring to President Donald Trump,” the filing today in federal court shockingly goes on to allege Texas investor and Trump supporter Edward Butowsky said of an article in which Wheeler is quoted that appeared online o May 16 from Malia Zimmerman about Rich’s murder being linked to the hacked release of Democratic National Committee emails and their publication on Wikileaks

“A few days later, Butowsky wrote to Zimmerman, “I didn’t tell you yet but the federal government is involved at this moment, behind the scenes and believe your story,’” the 33-page complaint adds of the story that included apparent remarks by Wheeler as a result of the investigation he had made into the matter.

“To this day Fox has not issued any statement admitting that the quotes attributed to Mr. Wheeler were not made by him, nor has Fox apologized to Mr. Wheeler,” the complaint states in one of the less incendiary passages in it. “Shockingly, it is clear that simultaneous with such baseless claims of nonpartisanship, Fox was contriving with Butowsky and members of the Trump Administration to publish and disseminate fake news to affect politics in America,” it goes on to say.

Starting off with a bang, the complaint actually begins with a May 14 text from Butowsky to Wheeler that alleges the deep connection between Trump and FNC. “Not to add any more pressure but the president just read the article,” it says. “He wants the article out immediately. It’s now all up to you. But don’t feel the pressure.”

The filing also details an email Butowsky seems to have sent to the hosts of Donald Trump’s fav morning show Fox & Friends. The email from Butowsky told Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade to contact him directly if they have any questions about Zimmerman’s story hours before it was published. “I’m actually the one who’s been putting this together but as you know I keep my name out of things because I have no credibility,” the May 15 emails says. “One of the big conclusions we need to draw from this is that the Russians did not hack our computer systems and ste[a]l emails and there was no collusion like trump with the Russians,” it casually adds.

After getting wide play across various media, appearances by Wheeler, who has been on and off FNC since 2005, and a lot of attention especially from Sean Hannity, the Zimmerman piece on the summer 2016 killing of 27-year old Rich was retracted a week after it was posted by the cable newser. The Rich family had been very public in its wish to see the matter not used for seemingly political purposes.

Neither FNC nor the also Rupert Murdoch run 21st Century Fox responded to request for comment on the Wheeler lawsuit. The White House also did not get back to Deadline when asked about the matter and the accusations, one of which includes a meeting with then Press Secretary Sean Spicer. In the complaint, Spicer asks both Wheeler and Butowsky “to be kept abreast of developments and, upon information and belief.

As FNC faces numerous suits for sexual harassment and discrimination at the outlet, Wheeler’s attorney spotlights what he clearly thinks is a larger corporate machinations at play.

“According to the complaint, at the same time that 21st Century Fox’s General Counsel, Gerson Zweifach, was meeting with the UK regulators in an attempt to convince them that Fox had in place procedures to ensure compliance with broadcasting standards to purchase Sky, Fox News was working with the Trump administration to disseminate fake news in order to distract the public from Russia’s alleged attempts to influence our Country’s presidential election,” says NYC-based Wigdor.

Representing others involved in discrimination suits against FNC and Fox entities, Wigdor in May meet with UK regulator Ofcam about the $14.4 billion bid for the pay-TV giant. Late last month, the UK government hit the pause button on the potential take-over as it considered a wider probe – surely to the frustrations of Team Murdoch, who once saw such a bid come crashing down several years ago because of the tabloid phone hacking scandal.