President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce he was scrapping two advisory councils: the White House Manufacturing Council and the Strategic & Policy Forum. “Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both,” he tweeted, adding “Thank you all!”

But Trump was scrambling to catch up.

Before he could make the announcement, two more CEOs from the council had beat him to the punch, bringing to eight the number who decided the downside of being associated with Trump outweighed the upside of having a voice at the council, after Trump’s unhinged presser at Trump Tower, in which he again insisted both sides were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, VA at a neo-Nazi/white supremacist rally.

And members of the Strategic and Policy Forum had already agreed to disband the group, CNBC reported, citing a member who said, “The thinking was it was important to do as a group…not as individuals, because it would have more significant impact. It makes a central point that it’s not going to go forward. It’s done.”

Meanwhile, Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison this morning became the latest chief exec to take a powder from Trump’s now-disbanded manufacturing council, bringing the tally to eight exits or about a third of the group.

“Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville,” Morrison said in a statement. “I believe the President should have been — and still needs to be — unambiguous on that point.”

Except he had been just that, in his Monday do-over statement on the violence in Charlottesville, only then he walked it back at his Tuesday Trump Tower news conference in which he was supposed to tout his infrastructure plans, then put a sock in it and get back on the elevator, leaving it to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to take questions from the press.

About an hour before Morrison threw in the towel, 3M CEO Inge Thulin joined the exodus, explaining, “I joined the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative in January to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth. After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals.”

Sixteen CEOs remained on that council when Trump tweeted that their services were not longer required.

Trump’s tweet:

And, for those keeping score, the Strategic & Police Forum’s members who decided to disband included: