Not long after President Donald Trump took to the podium in the White House to deliver his do-over statement about Saturday’s violent white nationalist neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was back in front of news-TV cameras.

This time it was to capture the moment of when he signed an executive memo pushing for an investigation into Chinese theft of intellectual property from American companies. “We will combat the counterfeiting and piracy that destroys American jobs,” Trump said before signing the doc and holding it up for the cameras.

CNN’s Jim Acosta shouted out a question as to why Trump had not on Saturday condemned the hate groups involved in the fatal Charlottesville rally, Trump shot back, “They have been condemned.” Then he repeated the line.

Mentioning the White House has said there would be an actual press conference today, Acosta again shouted out to Trump, “Can we ask some more questions?”

POTUS swaggered that it would not “bother me.” Except he didn’t take any questions, instead attempting to bully CNN’s White House correspondent, saying, “I like real news, not fake news. You are fake news.”

Then Trump turned his back on the cameras and beat a hasty retreat.