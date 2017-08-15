Apparently happy with results of its first CNN-won’t-air-our-ad campaign, President Donald Trump’s re-election team again is blasting the cable news outlet for rejecting an ad in which media figures, including a slew of its TV journalists, are labeled “the president’s enemies.” Watch it above.

Viewers of CNN have seen pro-Trump ads playing during its newscasts. This particular ad, “Let President Trump Do His Job,” hails from his re-election campaign and accuses journalists of attacking Trump, calling them “the president’s enemies” who “don’t want him to succeed.” Among those seen on the screen are CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, Dana Bash, Brian Stelter, John King, Gloria Borger, Erin Burnett, Fareed Zakaria and contributor April Ryan, though we may have missed a couple.

Also labeled Enemies-of-POTUS are MSNBC’s Mike Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough, Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, Chuck Todd and Brian Williams, along with CBS’ Scott Pelley and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

CNN has not rejected the spot but has said it will “accept the ad if the images of reporters and anchors are removed.”

The network explained its position that anchors and reporters do not have “enemies,” but it is their job to “hold those in power accountable across the political spectrum and aggressively challenge false and misleading statements and investigate wrong-doing.”

In May, the Trump campaign similarly chest-thumped over CNN’s insistence that it remove the “Fake News” graphic from an ad celebrating Trump’s first 100 days in office. That ad featured a screen grab of Stephanopoulos, Pelley, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell.

Back then, as now, in a page right out of the old PETA Super Bowl Ad Playbook, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. said it tried to book the “First 100 Days” ad on CNN — the cable news network that Trump most loves to describe as “fake” and “failing,” which begs the question why bother with the booking. The same, of course, can be said of this week’s booking, but we’ll let it go.

For those not familiar with the PETA ad-booking strategy, the animal rights activist org used to make an ad for each Super Bowl that it knew would never pass scrutiny by the game broadcasting network’s Decency Police. They featured lingerie-clad models getting naughty with vegetables, a pizza delivery guy who can’t deliver “the sausage,” a bar filled with milk-guzzling coeds who bare their udders, etc.

PETA then would issue a news release announcing its ad had been Banned From Super Bowl with a link to the spot on YouTube. Then, as now with Team Trump’s stunt, reporters lapped it up, and a good time was had by all.