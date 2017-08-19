Perhaps watching cable news coverage of the Boston rally and counter-protests, President Donald Trump just tweeted, “Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart! Thank you.”
In a second tweet, Trump wrote, “Great job by all law enforcement officers and Boston mayor.” (See the tweets below).
Boston police subsequently confirmed that rocks had been thrown at officers, and asked “individuals to refrain from throwing urine, bottles and other harmful projectiles at our officers.”
Although the right-wing Free Speech Rally was declared “officially over” by Boston police a couple hours ago, with the few dozen Rally-goers apparently dispersing before any planned speeches could be made, the far larger number of counter-protesters – crowd estimates at the day’s peak were in the 15,000-20,000 range – remained near Boston Common.
The president made no mention of the white nationalists who organized the Free Speech Rally.
Boston police are scheduled to hold a press conference at 4:30 pm ET.
Trump’s tweets generally coincided with live shots on Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN of Boston police maintaining lines between opposing marchers, crowd skirmishes and an apparent arrest. At various moments, police and protesters appeared to be shoving one another, and at one point police could be seen chasing a man running down a street.
Despite the president’s tweets, today’s fizzled, right-wing Free Speech Rally and the much larger counter-protests were markedly without the violence and bloodshed of last weekend’s tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia. Boston police reportedly made some arrests today, though an official number had not been confirmed prior to the press conference.
Here are Trump’s tweets:
The president’s tweets drew quick responses on twitter, pro and con. Here’s one of the cons, from Trial & Error actor Steven Boyer:
I think most people would agree that Charlottesville would not have become the fiasco it did if the police had been there doing their jobs of keeping the peace. Funny how they’re always out in force when black people march.
Though I suspect we are on the same side, ideologically, I would disagree with a blanket diss of the police. The White Supremacists et al went there with the expressed purpose of starting a riot. The mistake the police made was their failure to cordon-off access through the area’s multiple entrances. Instead of forcing the Nazis, Confederates, KKK, and random Fascists to enter from a different side away from everyone who opposed them — so they could have been sequestered from coming into contact with each other — everybody entered from everywhere and there was no way to keep the groups’ forces from physically clashing. That was stupid planning on the part of the central office. It should not be held against the rank and police who were just trying to do their jobs under extremely bad circumstances.
It’s official : he wants to be fired from the job. He knows he can’t handle it, he knows he will end up in jail if he doesn’t quit but his ego won’t let him do that so now he is just doing his worst hoping for an immunity deal in exchange for shutting his disturbing behaviour down and resigning quickly.
Imagine a little over an 1/8 of the way through and youve already alienated your way to being a complete lame duck president.
Off Subject: Who’s the 1st Trump to write the first posthumous book condemning DT and telling their side? My vote is Melania.
She is a strong bet, yes. I don’t even think it will be posthumous, the second this presidency ends – hopefully sooner rather than later – Melania will file for divorce and secure a book deal. As she should be. Mark my words.
The free speech group has repeatedly denounced white nationalists, nazi, kkk, etc. This probably why they are referred to as alt/light and thank goodness why their turnout was so small and disorganized. A clear message was sent by the tens of thousand anti hate marchers today, who should never be lumped together by POTUS as anti police antagonists!
The very few people who threw objects and caused slight disruption are NOT part of peaceful marchers and were handled superbly by law enforcement. I am proud of Boston police commissioner for making that distinction which clearly is contrary to what POTUS tried to suggest!!