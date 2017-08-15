Donald Trump held a press conference today that was supposed to be about infrastructure — Treasury Secretary and Hollywood producer Steve Mnuchin was by his side — but soon became all about the viiolence at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA. During the conference Trump said, “There is blame on both sides. … I have no doubt about it  – and you don’t have any doubt about it either.” His comments are in line with the those he made after the events where he put the the blame “on many sides.”

Trump has already been under fire since his initial reactions and for not denouncing white nationalists, the KKK and neo-Nazis. Today’s press conference only seems to have added fuel to the fire. Hollywood took to Twitter to express their opinions about Trump’s position on the events of Charlottesville — and they did not mince words.

At one point, Trump said the white nationalist protest included “some very fine people.”  TV legend and Air Force veteran Norman Lear wrote, “I fought Nazis in World War II. They aren’t ‘very fine people.'” Tweeted Ava DuVernay: “I don’t know what I feel anymore. Shock. Been there. Disgust. Done that. Rage. Ongoing. This is bizarre and revolting.” Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda simply tweeted, “Impeach this bad man.”

Filmmaker Michael Moore urged everyone to “express outrage” while expressing his:

Other outspoken figures from Hollywood took to Twitter to express concern, anger, frustration and, for some, a call for impeachment in regards to 45’s comments about Charlottesville.