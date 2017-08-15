Donald Trump held a press conference today that was supposed to be about infrastructure — Treasury Secretary and Hollywood producer Steve Mnuchin was by his side — but soon became all about the viiolence at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA. During the conference Trump said, “There is blame on both sides. … I have no doubt about it – and you don’t have any doubt about it either.” His comments are in line with the those he made after the events where he put the the blame “on many sides.”
Trump has already been under fire since his initial reactions and for not denouncing white nationalists, the KKK and neo-Nazis. Today’s press conference only seems to have added fuel to the fire. Hollywood took to Twitter to express their opinions about Trump’s position on the events of Charlottesville — and they did not mince words.
At one point, Trump said the white nationalist protest included “some very fine people.” TV legend and Air Force veteran Norman Lear wrote, “I fought Nazis in World War II. They aren’t ‘very fine people.'” Tweeted Ava DuVernay: “I don’t know what I feel anymore. Shock. Been there. Disgust. Done that. Rage. Ongoing. This is bizarre and revolting.” Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda simply tweeted, “Impeach this bad man.”
Filmmaker Michael Moore urged everyone to “express outrage” while expressing his:
Other outspoken figures from Hollywood took to Twitter to express concern, anger, frustration and, for some, a call for impeachment in regards to 45’s comments about Charlottesville.
From now on I am going to assume that anyone, ANYONE who comes on here and supports Trump is a racist, because if you are not you CANNOT defend this man any longer.
I’m starting to think he realised he bit off more than he can chew and he just wants to get “fired” from the presidency cuz his ego wouldn’t let him actually resign and if he is removed, he can suck up to his base aka racists until the end of his life by blaming it all on “liberal terrorists” and at the same time comforting the poor lil white supremacists that they really aren’t the bad guys here. Truly deplorable.
It is time that all of the celebs people march and go in peace to ask for the
impeachment of trump. Chelsea H was correct all past presidents who feel love this earth and Nation need to be the movement and assist in a move for impeachment
Congress senators along with the WH are all not moving to do this fast enough or aggressive