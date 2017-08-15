Donald Trump held a press conference today that was supposed to be about infrastructure — Treasury Secretary and Hollywood producer Steve Mnuchin was by his side — but soon became all about the viiolence at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA. During the conference Trump said, “There is blame on both sides. … I have no doubt about it – and you don’t have any doubt about it either.” His comments are in line with the those he made after the events where he put the the blame “on many sides.”

Trump has already been under fire since his initial reactions and for not denouncing white nationalists, the KKK and neo-Nazis. Today’s press conference only seems to have added fuel to the fire. Hollywood took to Twitter to express their opinions about Trump’s position on the events of Charlottesville — and they did not mince words.

At one point, Trump said the white nationalist protest included “some very fine people.” TV legend and Air Force veteran Norman Lear wrote, “I fought Nazis in World War II. They aren’t ‘very fine people.'” Tweeted Ava DuVernay: “I don’t know what I feel anymore. Shock. Been there. Disgust. Done that. Rage. Ongoing. This is bizarre and revolting.” Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda simply tweeted, “Impeach this bad man.”

Filmmaker Michael Moore urged everyone to “express outrage” while expressing his:

OMG. What did we just watch? He blamed the anti-racism protesters. He likened George Washington to Robert E. Lee. Donald. Trump. Fuck. You. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 15, 2017

…"When's the last time you saw a President defend white nationalism?" Wow. Never. I wasn't alive in the 1850s. ALL MUST EXPRESS OUTRAGE! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 15, 2017

Other outspoken figures from Hollywood took to Twitter to express concern, anger, frustration and, for some, a call for impeachment in regards to 45’s comments about Charlottesville.

I haven't seen anything that crazy since Tyson bit Holyfield @realDonaldTrump — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 15, 2017

One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it's now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don't know what he is. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 15, 2017

Trump must be removed. Republicans, stand up to this obscene man. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 15, 2017

W/o a prepared statement, this Pres says what he really believes: Equating neo-Nazis to those protecting civil rights is disgraceful & crazy — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 15, 2017

This is not acceptable behavior for any American. This is especially appalling coming from the President of the United States. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) August 15, 2017

John Kelley should step down. He can't control this madman. Who is going to stand up for what is right? — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 15, 2017

*Putin reaches for Viagra*

*on tv, Trump presser starts*

*Putin smiles.*

"I will not be needing this today."

*Putin closes medicine cabinet* — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 15, 2017

"There are two sides to every story," Trump said today. True, but sometimes one of the sides is a fucking asshole. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 15, 2017

Is anyone else watching this?!? Wow…it's like watching a train wreck!! 'Before I make a statement I need the facts'?! Since when?? — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

The 25th Ammendment today. pic.twitter.com/HXf2mv38EL — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 15, 2017

Every past president that is still alive needs to come forward now and denounce Trump and advocate for him being declared unfit for office. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 15, 2017

Monologue. Blown. Up. Again. Good thing @colbertlateshow team is used to this.. #intense — Chris Licht (@ChrisLicht) August 15, 2017

Trump is like, actually racist. He isn't "saying the wrong thing". He is actually racist and means this. Holy shit lol what a fucking idiot — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2017

One of the most transparent lies Trump told today is that he likes to wait for the facts before he makes a statement. Hahahahahaahaha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 15, 2017

I can NOT believe what I'm watching on television right now. How is this man our president? Honestly? — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 15, 2017

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

Trump just said there were "very fine people on both sides" in #Charlottesville. I don't know any "very fine" white supremacists, sir. None. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 15, 2017

What…the…FUCK is happening in our country? Our president just…sided…with…Nazis and white nationalists. Holy. FUCK https://t.co/YJzAQBUJgp — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 15, 2017