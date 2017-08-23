“It is time to heal the wound that divides us and to seek new unity based on common values that unite us,” President Donald Trump told the National Convention of American Legion in Reno, NV, sticking to the teleprompter less than 24 hours after his off-script rally rant in Phoenix.
“We are one people with one home and one great flag,” Teleprompter Trump said – presumably excepting the journalists covering today’s address and yesterday’s, who Trump counted among the “sick people,” “crooked,” and “dishonest” segment of Americans who do not love the country and are fueling hate groups such as the neo-Nazis and white supremacists.
“We are not defined by the color of our skin, the figure on our paycheck or the party of our politics. We are defined by our shared humanity, by our citizenship and this magnificent nation and by the love that fills our hearts,” Teleprompter Trump intoned today. “I know I speak for all of you when I say our hearts beat for America. Our souls fill with pride every time we hear the national anthem. This is the spirit we need to overcome our challenges, to pursue our common destiny and to achieve a brighter future for our people.”
2020 cant get here fast enough…
“Teleprompter Trump” <— brilliant.
How is this any different than Obama? Obama frequently wanted us to come together and backdoored a wedge issue.
Wow, never heard any media call Obama, Teleprompter Obama. Slant much?
The clear difference is Obama never veered off script during speeches. Trump has two “speaking sides”, so a distinction is necessary. You’re welcome.
I like how Trump is now Teleprompter Trump, but Obama takes a teleprompter to speak to a school class visit and he’s a great orator.
Typical, you miss the point. Using the teleprompter is fine. The reason for the phrase ” Teleprompter Trump” is to show how unhinged he becomes when he doesn’t use one and speaks his tiny little mind all on his own.
God will save us from this orange man.
This guy is batsh*t crazy and that’s an understatement. Day after day he goes from one extreme to the next. How can anyone think he’s normal or the least bit Presidential? Yet there are many who vehemently support him regardless of what he says or does. It’s cult like behavior and frightening to watch.
When you see folks at FOX News start to break ranks and refuse to defend Trump, you have to know something is terribly, terribly wrong with this picture. Even they don’t want to lose credibility sticking up for this guy.