“It is time to heal the wound that divides us and to seek new unity based on common values that unite us,” President Donald Trump told the National Convention of American Legion in Reno, NV, sticking to the teleprompter less than 24 hours after his off-script rally rant in Phoenix.

“We are one people with one home and one great flag,” Teleprompter Trump said – presumably excepting the journalists covering today’s address and yesterday’s, who Trump counted among the “sick people,” “crooked,” and “dishonest” segment of Americans who do not love the country and are fueling hate groups such as the neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

“We are not defined by the color of our skin, the figure on our paycheck or the party of our politics. We are defined by our shared humanity, by our citizenship and this magnificent nation and by the love that fills our hearts,” Teleprompter Trump intoned today. “I know I speak for all of you when I say our hearts beat for America. Our souls fill with pride every time we hear the national anthem. This is the spirit we need to overcome our challenges, to pursue our common destiny and to achieve a brighter future for our people.”