An estimated 28 million people watched Donald Trump deliver his speech about plans to maintain troops in Afghanistan.

That includes 17.4M viewers ages 55 and older, 7.1M ages 35-54 and 2.1M ageds18-34, according to Nielsen stats.

Nielsen tracked viewing on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, and MSNBC. While coverage varied by network, these networks aired live coverage from about 9-9:30 PM ET.

That tally includes about 5.8M who viewed on NBC, another 5.02M who caught the speech via ABC, 4.24M watching on CBS, and 2.3M on Fox Broadcast network.

Fox News Channel logged 5.09M viewers, besting ABC and CBS. MSNBC averaged 2.35M, and CNN tallied 2.35M.

For comparison sake, when President Obama detailed his vision for health insurance reform in his second address to a joint session of Congress on September 9, 2009, 32.1 million tuned in across the TV landscape, according to Nielsen’s tally.