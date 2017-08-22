NBC has the early edge on audience size for President Donald Trump’s address to the nation about how he plans to tackle the country’s war in Afghanistan. In the metered markets, NBC tops other broadcasters with a 3.8/6 household rating from 9-9:30 PM ET, edging out ABC’ 3.2/5. CBS followed with a 2.8/5, followed by Fox Broadcast’s 1.8/3.

American strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia will change dramatically, Trump vowed in his first major policy address to the nation since his address to the joint session of Congress in February. His strategy to move the country forward in its longest war marks a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions. He blasted as “counterproductive” previous administrations’ love of announcing in advance the dates it intended to begin, and/or end, military operations.

Many laps to go in this POTUS ratings horse race, including more accurate broadcast numbers and cable news net stats. More to come….