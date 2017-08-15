EXCLUSIVE: Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson, Richard Dreyfuss, Ed Begley Jr., and Wallace Shawn have joined previously announced Andy Garcia in Bill Holderman’s upcoming comedy Book Club. The fellas as set to play the love interests to Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen’s characters, who are four lifelong friends in their 60s who read 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club and have their lives forever changed.

Holderman co-wrote the screenplay with Erin Simms and the two are producing with June Pictures’ Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks. The film is currently in production.

Johnson, repped by CAA Edelstein, Laird & Sobel, recently completed production on Brawl in Cell Block 99, which he stars alongside Jennifer Carpenter and Vince Vaughn. Nelson, who is currently working on Disney/Pixar’s The Incredibles 2, is repped by Paradigm, Forward Entertainment, and attorney Tom Hoberman. Dreyfuss, recently seen in the Fox event-series Shots Fired, is with APA.

Begley Jr., set to appear in a number of television shows including Netflix’s Love, and Grace and Frankie, is a client of Industry Entertainment. Shawn, repped by AKA Talent Agency and Opus Entertainmen, recurs on Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle.