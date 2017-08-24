Disney just added a big name to its board of directors: General Motors CEO Mary Barra — the first woman to run one of the major auto companies — was elected, bringing the total at the table to 12.

“Beyond being an incredibly respected leader of a major U.S. company, Mary is recognized as an agent of change with a relentless focus on quality, safety and, most importantly, consumers,” Disney CEO Bob Iger says. “Her ability to adapt to a changing technological and consumer-focused landscape makes her uniquely suited for the Disney Board.”

Barra took the top job at GM in January 2014, and also was named Chairman in January 2016.

She laud’s Iger’s “visionary leadership,” as the company “set the benchmark for innovation, branding and the highest levels of customer service. GM has worked together with Disney on a number of projects over the years, and I look forward to helping contribute to the company’s ongoing success as the world’s premier entertainment and media enterprise.”

Barra served on President Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum until it was disbanded this month after he blasted violence on “both sides” of a march in Charlottesville, VA that was led by white nationalists and included the murder of counter-protester Heather Heyer.

“Recent events, particularly those in Charlottesville, Virginia, and its aftermath, require that we come together as a country and reinforce values and ideals that unite us – tolerance, inclusion and diversity – and speak against those which divide us – racism, bigotry and any politics based on ethnicity,” Barra said after the CEO group closed.