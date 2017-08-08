We’re getting the first look at Disjointed, Netflix’s pot comedy starring Kathy Bates and co-created by Chuck Lorre and David Javerbaum.

Ruth Feldman (Bates) is one generous cannabis dispensary owner, offering “free joints for everybody” as we see in the trailer released today by Netflix.

Lorre and former Daily Show head writer David Javerbaum created, write and exec produce the sitcom that follows Ruth (Bates), a lifelong advocate for legalization, as she finally lives her dream as the owner of a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary. Joining her at Ruth’s Alternative Caring are three charismatic “budtenders” (Dougie Baldwin, Elizabeth Ho and Elizabeth Alderfer), her entrepreneurial twentysomething son (Aaron Moten) and a very troubled security guard who served in Afghanistan (Tone Bell).

The series hails from WBTV, where Lorre (Chuck Lorre Productions) is under an overall deal.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.