Reinforcing way too many stereotypes of directionless potheads, the cannabis laced Disjointed is a mess that doesn’t even have the benefit of giving you the munchies.

With the first 10-episodes of the series launching on Netflix on August 25, what the Chuck Lorre co-created and Kathy Bates-led show does do is make you wonder what was going through the heads of such talented people? Or, as I say in my video review above, what were they smoking?

Take away the profanity and slightly risqué situations of Bates’ Ruth Feldman character running an L.A. pot dispensary that would never make it past the censors on the likes of CBS, where TV Hall of Famer Lorre has made his bones and millions over the years, what you also have with Disjointed is a pretty weak sitcom. Now maybe the series co-created by EP and former Daily Show head writer David Javerbaum has more laughs if you’re high, but even that’s hard to tell amidst the otherwise conventional multi-cam comedy.

Looking for those lucrative long term arrangements with top talent, Netflix went in for 20-episodes of the Warner Brothers Television produced show last summer. But, from what I’ve seen, it all wears thin fast as Bates is left to little more than literally and figurative blow smoke, and co-stars Aaron Moten as Feldman’s entrepreneurial son, the Dougie Baldwin, Elizabeth Ho and Elizabeth Alderfer portrayed wacky (but not that wacky) “budtenders” pretty much check the usual bland sitcom ensemble boxes. All of which leaves Disjointed, despite a strong performance by Tone Bell as a PTSD plagued vet now working as the dispensary security guard, more like the streaming service’s tepid The Ranch and a lot less like the Emmy nominated Grace and Frankie.

Which, as I also say in my video review above, is a real shame with such clear talents as Bates and Lorre. Even more so when we saw how successful they were when they teamed up back on Two and A Half Men back in 2012 in Bates’ Emmy-winning stint as the stogie smoking ghost of Charlie Sheen’s Charlie Harper. That was a performance that was as crisp as the character’s shirts and propelled by writing that was as equally on point.

Maybe they need to have Oscar winner Bates smoking more cigars and less pot to make Disjointed less disappointing.

Regardless, click on my video review above of Disjointed and take a puff on what else I think of the Netflix show. And tell us what you think, will you be partaking on August 25?