Discovery Communications is teaming with Facebook to develop content for the new Watch platform.

First show up is Animal Planet’s Celebrity Animal Encounters, which will be available on Watch next week. Investigation Discovery’s Still A Mystery and TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress Spinoff will launch on Watch this fall, followed by shows from additional Discovery networks.

The five-episode Celebrity Animal Encounters features celebs including Kristen Bell, Justin Hartley, Fabio and Danny Trejo sharing their personal encounters with lovable, crazy, shocking and outright hilarious animals. It’s produced by Asylum Entertainment.

In Investigation Discovery’s Still A Mystery, each episode re-examines a single crime where unanswered questions remain. Through original interviews, news footage and social media activity, the five-episode series dissects the evidence and presents new theories to uncover the truth.

TLC’s five-episode Say Yes To The Dress Spinoff is the latest extension of the franchise in which brides are surprised at designer trunk shows and treated to the ultimate bridal experience.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Facebook because the new Watch platform shares our commitment to engage passionate fans and create communities through video,” said Paul Guyardo, Chief Commercial Officer, Discovery Communications.

Facebook introduced Watch to a limited group of people in the U.S. recently. The platform is rolling out more broadly in the coming weeks.