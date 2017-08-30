Discovery Channel has announced its fall slate and there’s some new unscripted series, documentaries and the return of an iconic game shows. The Emmy-winning Cash Cab is set to return with host Ben Bailey back in the driver’s seat for the popular in-transit trivia game show. There will be a new spin to the show as unsuspecting passengers will be ambushed by America’s favorite celebrities. It launches in the fall.

Also on slate is the return of Discovery’s Motor Monday series, which includes new seasons of Diesel Brothers and Street Outlaws and a new series titled Gear Dogs with Nate Boyer. Other titles for the fall include the green energy film Hot Grease and the return of the network’s top-rated show Gold Rush.

Read the Discovery Channel’s full fall slate and their release dates below.

AMERICAN MADE INVENTORS

All-new special airs Friday, September 1 at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Three inventors come to Dave’s ranch for the opportunity of a lifetime: to pitch their inventions, including a shoe insole, an ice-fishing tool, and a car-catching device meant to end high-speed pursuits, as they hope to secure a partnership for market.

DIESEL BROTHERS

Motor Monday series returns on Monday, September 4 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Longtime buddies Heavy D and Diesel Dave started their business off by buying used, or broken down trucks and tricking them out for sales, while posting their best pranks and stunt driving on social media. Millions of hits later, Dieselsellerz.com has become the destination for diesel lovers looking for pimped out trucks, crazy stunts, and hilarious antics. This season on Diesel Brothers, the guys get an invite to race the legendary Mint 400, but have to build a race truck in just a week to get there. Having always aspired to race, Heavy D fulfills his childhood dream to drive a monster truck, which he does at the Monster Truck World Finals. Beyond builds, the guys also attend the legendary Sturgis motorcycle rally, where they track down a one-of-a-kind, AWD, hydrostatic diesel motorcycle.

GEAR DOGS

All-new Motor Monday series premieres Monday, September 4 at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Car fanatic Nate Boyer will build and customize anything that moves. As the owner of Kultured Customs, a thriving hot rod and car resto-mod shop, Nate is always looking for the next big project to reap huge profits. Now, he is taking his biggest gamble yet and opening “The Doghouse” – a community garage that’s open to hobbyists and auto mechanics (aka ‘Dogs’) looking to test their build skills. Nate rigorously vets promising candidates that will use his space, equipment, and brains in exchange for a cut of their final flip. The Doghouse opens its doors to Discovery Channel in the all-new series Gear Dogs, premiering September 4.

DEADLIEST CATCH: Johnathan Hillstrand Legacy

Special episode airs Tuesday, September 5 at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Captain John Hillstrand is complicated character – elite fisherman, tough-as-nails captain, brawler and Bering Sea prankster. You name it, John has probably done it twice. But now, he’s also about to retire. In this special episode, Discovery will dive deep into the career of this fabled skipper. How did he climb to the top of one of the world’s toughest jobs and stay there? The special will dig into John’s highs and lows, what makes the captain tick and see if he’s got any surprises up his sleeve.

STREET JUSTICE: THE BRONX

All-new series premieres Tuesday, September 19 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Ralph Friedman is the most decorated detective in NYPD history, with over 2,000 arrests to his name. This fall, the legendary NYPD detective will take viewers inside the white-knuckle cases he investigated while working the streets of the Bronx. Detective Friedman began his police career in the 41st precinct during the turbulent 1970’s. He was promoted to detective after five years on the job and his extraordinary career has been commemorated with 219 awards, including the departments second-highest honor: The Police Combat Cross. He found his true calling with the NYPD and developed an impressive reputation among both the department and criminals he locked up.

ALASKA: THE LAST FRONTIER

Returns Sunday, October 1 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

For eighty years, the Kilcher family legacy has flourished in the deep Alaskan wilderness. Now, chronic damage has put that legacy in jeopardy and the Kilchers will embark on their greatest challenge yet: a complete homestead overhaul! The family will need to utilize every piece of heavy machinery in their arsenal to repair age-old structures, improve the family’s water system, revamp fences, construct new buildings, and protect the animals to ensure that the homestead survives for future generations. If they aren’t successful, their way of life will not continue. Before any work can begin, however, the family must first dig out from the worst snowstorm in four years.

GOLD RUSH

Returns Friday, October 13 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

The gold miners of Discovery’s #1-rated show are back. And this year, the rivalry among the miners has reached new levels. But will they be able to put their money where their mouth is? Before the new mining season even kicks off, gold miner Todd Hoffman lays everything on the line and wagers a massive bet with 22-year-old Parker Schnabel. The ever-confident Todd believes he can pull in the most gold this season. If not, he owes Parker 100 ounces of gold worth over $100,000 dollars. This sets off a head-to-head competition for the season between these two rivals. At 8 PM ET/PT, just before the official Gold Rush season premiere, Discovery will broadcast an all-new live event featuring the mine bosses hashing it out and fielding real-time audience phone calls and Facebook questions

FAST N’ LOUD

Returns this fall on Discovery

An all-new season of Fast N’ Loud returns as motor mastermind Richard Rawlings and his crew search the far flung corners of Texas and surrounding states for forgotten and derelict classic cars to buy and restore at their Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, Texas. Usually showcasing the local customs and characters while they’re out on road trips. But will their blood, sweat and beers translate into cold hard cash?

ESCOBAR’S MILLIONS (W/T)

All-new series premieres this fall on Discovery

At one time the most wanted man on the planet, Pablo Escobar buried masses of his estimated multi-billion-dollar fortune all over Colombia. Legends say the vast majority of it has never been found. With never-before-granted access and Colombian government support, two former intelligence officers armed with the skills and training from 10 years of work in the CIA go on the hunt for the alleged hidden treasure in this all-new series.

KILLING FIELDS: ISLE OF WIGHT (W/T)

All-new series premieres this fall on Discovery

Across America, there are isolated places that appear untouched. In these desolate and sprawling areas — known as killing fields — dozens of deaths remain mysteries. This fall, Discovery will travel to the farmlands of Isle of Wight County, Virginia, a small town located near the Chesapeake Bay. But this seemingly idyllic community reveals a dark past when the sheriff’s office re-opens a brutal homicide case and discovers more than anticipated.

THE BUSH LEAGUE (W/T)

All-new series premieres this fall on Discovery

Across the country, the bushcraft movement is growing. It is built on primitive wisdom, ingenuity, hard-won wilderness skills and a desire for self-reliance. But who are the best at their craft? The Bush League (w/t), an all-new competition series, will see a group of wild artisans set out to prove who is the ultimate master. Born out of primitive skills gatherings happening all over the USA, the art of bushcrafting was once handed down from person to person. But today it’s on a much larger scale with the power of social media allowing bushcrafters to challenge each other to more and more elaborate builds. Now legendary Bush Master Matt Graham is leading the charge on a whole new level of competition and hosting an elite series of bushcraft summits deep in the wilds of Matt’s home state of Utah. In these summits, two master bushcrafters will compete head to head in a bushcraft build-off themed to a specific environment, topography and primitive living challenge.

HOT GREASE

All-new Discovery Impact film premieres this fall on Discovery

Hot Grease hits the streets of Houston, Texas, the energy capital of the world, telling the surprising story of how an environmentally beneficial industry has been built around an ostensibly worthless raw material—spent kitchen grease. With Congress considering elevating renewable fuel standards to unprecedented levels, potentially yielding billions in profits for the industry’s evangelists, the film is a real-life illustration of the challenges in trying to achieve the American Dream on the expanding green energy frontier—and the rewards that come with triumph. With insights from the innovators, entrepreneurs, environmentalists, and grease collectors, Hot Grease follows the start of an industry as people are trying to carve out their piece of this modern-day “gold rush.” Directed by Sam Wainwright Douglas, Paul Lovelace, and Jessica Wolfson.

CASH CAB

Returns this fall on Discovery

In a city with over 13,000 taxis, there’s only one New Yorkers should keep their eyes peeled for… the Cash Cab! The Emmy-winning series will return to Discovery in 2017, with a new spin, as unsuspecting passengers will be ambushed by America’s favorite celebrities! Revived and revved up, with Ben Bailey in the driver’s seat, unwitting passengers enter the Cash Cab expecting a normal taxi journey, only to discover they’re instant contestants in for a potentially lucrative ride. Dodging New York City traffic, these lucky passengers will take on classic Cash Cab trivia en route to their destination. If they get stumped, pedestrians and friends can help them out via phone, text or social media shout outs. If these riders get three questions wrong, though, they’re out on the street. All new episodes will feature some of the top names in comedy, film and TV…who will even get behind the wheel of the cab itself, picking up lucky passengers.

STREET OUTLAWS

Returns this fall on Discovery

In the world of Oklahoma City street racing, you’re nothing if you’re not on “The List.” Who has what it takes to be #1? Oklahoma City boasts some of the fastest street racers in America. Big Chief runs “The List,” a tally of the 10 best street racers in OKC. If you want to move up a spot, you’ve got to challenge someone else who’s ranked – and win. This season, as the OKC guys battle it out for The List’s top slots, drivers from all over the country – from Texas to Kansas City to California – also step up to challenge them for big money and bragging rights. The competition is fierce, fast and merciless. With out-of-state challengers, new OKC list racers and more racing than ever before, the Street Outlaws are back in a big way. The stakes are high and the risks even higher — but it’s all worth it when you’re #1.

MOONSHINERS

Returns this fall on Discovery

Every Spring, a fearless group of men and women venture deep into the woods of Appalachia, defying the law, rivals and nature itself to keep the centuries-old tradition of craft whiskey alive. This season a new generation of moonshiners are striving to take the ancient art into the 21st-century, using age-old methods to produce new flavors and liquor varieties that could transform America’s liquor landscape. With fortune and glory on the line, old partnerships are tested, and young upstarts look to stake their claim on new territory. As the black market for white whiskey heats up, desperate shiners put new, dangerous still designs into service, while legendary old-timers come out of retirement to head back into the hills for one more run. All the while, the ever-present threat of the law continues to put the squeeze on those dedicated to America’s original spirit.

HOMESTEAD RESCUE

Returns this fall on Discovery

For the hundreds of families who decide to move entirely off-grid, the learning curve is a steep one. Even the most resourceful and determined families often succumb to their first winter, monsoon or drought season. That’s where the Raney family steps in. Father and builder Marty Raney – flanked by farmer daughter Misty and son Matt, an expert hunter and fisherman – teach homesteading hopefuls the off-the-grid basics and prepare them for nature’s worst. At the end of the day, the prospects must heed lessons to learn and survive on their own or give up their dream forever.

EDGE OF ALASKA

The final season — returns this fall on Discovery

After years of living off the grid in McCarthy, Alaska, farmsteader Jeremy Keller embarks on his most ambitious project yet – creating a fully self-sufficient homestead. Businessman Neil Darish has other plans for the remote frontier town and hopes to sell off the expanding tourist destination to the highest bidder. As Jeremy works tirelessly to establish his homestead legacy and Neil prepares for a major sale, the longtime rivals are put on an explosive collision course towards the finish line.

MEGAWEEK

Super-sized week of top-rated shows to return later this year on Discovery

Mega Week is back with all-new super-sized episodes of Discovery’s top-rated shows. The weeklong programming event celebrates all things Discovery – from mega-sized, fan-favorite episodes to brand new specials.