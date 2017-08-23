“Somewhere Dirk is waiting for us and he’ll know how to fix this.”

So begins the Season 2 trailer for BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Agency, which more deeply explores the fantasy genre.

The logline: The vast dangers lurking in the fantasy realm navigate a path to Earth, becoming a threat in reality, and it’s up to Dirk (Samuel Barnett) and the gang to stop them in their tracks. But first – they need to find each other… Everything and everyone continues to be connected… from the sterile chambers of the government organization Blackwing, to the sleepy town of Bergsberg and the magical land of Wendimoor. After a few misfires, Dirk Gently steadily finds his footing on the new case to “find The Boy”, and with the help of his friends, makes the necessary connections to solve the mystery before it’s too late.

From creator Max Landis and showrunner Robert Cooper, the series is adapted from the popular novels by Douglas Adams (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Doctor Who).

Elijah Wood (Todd), Jade Eshete (Farah), Hannah Marks (Amanda), Mpho Koaho (Ken), Fiona Dourif (Bart), Dustin Milligan (Friedkin), Michael Eklund (Martin – Rowdy 3), Osric Chau (Vogel – Rowdy 3), Viv Leacock (Gripps – Rowdy 3), and Zak Santiago (Cross – Rowdy 3) are all set to return.

John Hannah (The Mage), Amanda Walsh (Suzie Boreton), Tyler Labine (Sherlock Hobbs), Izzie Steele (Deputy Tina Tevetino), Aleks Paunovic (Wygar Oak), and Alan Tudyk (Mr. Priest) join the cast for season two.

Labine and Tudyk talked about their new Season 2 characters during July’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Labine said his character Hobbs is a guy who looks to hang with Dirk’s team. “He’s the highly unchallenged sheriff of Burgs, and wants to be like them and enable them in all the wrong ways.”

“I play a bad man who is after and attacking the anomalous,” added Tudyk. “I have a big gun and I shoot it.”

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency premieres Saturday, October 14, 9/8c on BBC America in the U.S. and will stream globally on Netflix in countries outside the U.S. Season one is available on Hulu.

Check out the trailer above.