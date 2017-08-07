DirecTV Now just completed its offerings of Big Four broadcast networks by adding CBS, which has agreed to provide its broadcast network, The CW, Showtime, Pop, and CBS Sports Network to AT&T’s live streaming service.

Last month DirecTV Now began to offer ABC, Fox and NBC live broadcasts in many markets.

The companies did not disclose financial terms. The live CBS broadcasts will be available in 14 major markets, including the network-owned stations, although companies say that all CBS and CW affiliates “will have the opportunity to participate going forward.”

Major sports league matches, including the NFL, are included. CBS has The NFL On CBS, Thursday Night Football, and the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

Showtime will be available for an additional $8 a month, which AT&T calls “the lowest monthly rate from any streaming provider.” Initially, DirecTV Now subs will be able to see the Showtime East feed and on-demand programming.

CBS Television Networks Distribution President Ray Hopkins says that the deal is important for AT&T because “CBS is must-have content.” The agreement also “fits perfectly into our strategy to deliver industry-leading content to viewers across multiple platforms and screens.”

The network has its own subscription service, CBS All Access, that offers network programming live and on-demand. The broadcaster is also available on YouTube TV, Hulu Live, and PlayStation Vue.

DirecTV Now has access more than 120 channels, it says. Last month it said that the service has close to 500,000 customers.

“Half of our DTV Now subscribers are coming from traditional pay TV, mainly from our competitors,” AT&T CFO John Stephens said. “And the other half had no pay TV service at all.”

CBS announces its Q2 earnings later today.