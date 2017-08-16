EXCLUSIVE: Joy Nash (The Mindy Project, Twin Peaks) has landed the lead role in Dietland, AMC’s ten-episode straight-to-series darkly comedic drama based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel of the same name.

Dietland, from Marti Noxon (UnReal), Skydance TV and AMC Studios, is set against the backdrop of the beauty industry. Part-character drama and part-revenge fantasy, it explores society’s obsession with weight loss and beauty in a bold, original and funny way.

Nash will play Plum Kettle, obese all her life and preparing for lap band surgery when her world is upturned by two rival feminist factions. Caught between old ideas and radical new extremes, Plum must decide for herself what it means to be a revolutionary as the ‘war of the sexes’ becomes literal.

This is a topic Nash has been passionate about. She burst on the scene in 2007 with her YouTube video A Fat Rant, based on a monologue she had written for a USC drama class, which went viral. In it, she urged plus-size women to stop obsessing about their weight and embrace the way they look. It has amassed 1.8 million views to date and spawned multiple sequels.

“Joy is everything I hoped we’d find in our leading woman — beautiful, smart and blazing with talent,” said Noxon. “When she auditioned the whole room was electrified. I can’t wait for the world to meet her ‘Plum.’”

Noxon is executive producer, writer and showrunner, and will direct multiple episodes of Dietland. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross are executive producers, along with Maria Grasso of Noxon’s Tiny Pyro, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures and Jackie Hoyt.

Nash’s TV series credits include guest shots on The Mindy Project, The Fosters, Casual and, most recently, Twin Peaks. She is repped by BMG Model and Talent.