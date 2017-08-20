Celebrated stand-up comedian and civi rights activist Dick Gregory died today at the age of 84. The trailblazing figure was hospitalized earlier this month from a yet-to-be-announced medical condition. His official Instagram account announced his death today saying more details will be released in the forthcoming days.
It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days – Christian Gregory
More to come…
