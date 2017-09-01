Stefania Lavie Owen has joined Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Amy Adams, and Bill Pullman in Annapura’s Dick Cheney bioic, titled Backseat, written and directed by Adam McKay. The pic chronicles Cheney’s rise to becoming the most powerful Vice President in history. Shooting starts next month. Plan B’s Brad Pitt and Dede Garner are also producing alongside McKay, Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick under their Gary Sanchez Productions banner. Currently, Owens appears in the Hulu series Chance, which will return for a second season in the fall. Repped by Paradigm, McKeon/Myones Entertainment as well as Johnson and Laird Management in New Zealand, Owen’s other credits include Lovely Bones, Carrie Diaries, Krampus, and recently co-starred in Katie Holmes’ directorial debut film All We Had.

REX/Shutterstock

1st Born, a joint U.S./Iranian co-production, has added Prison Break‘s Robert Knepper and The Promise actor Armin Amiri to the Ali Atshani-directed comedy. The duo joins previously announced cast Val Kilmer, William Baldwin and Jay Abdo in the film about a young newlywed couple, Iranian born Ben and American Kate, whose pregnancy complications forces the extended family to put their differences aside and find common ground to come together for the sake of Ben and Kate and their first child. Sam Khoze, Tarek Zohdy and Medhi Alimirzayi penned the screenplay. LA Independent Film and Entertainment is producing with Khoze and Edwin Avaness. Knepper is repped by Innovative and LINK, while Amiri is with Ellis Talent Group, Camilla Storey Management, and Headline Talent Agency.

Courtesy of Impact Artists Group.

Teen Wolf actor Tom Choi is set for Blumhouse’s latest horror thriller Truth Or Dare, directed by Jeff Wadlow. The film stars Lucy Hale as a college student who is conned into playing a supernatural version of Truth or Dare. The game doesn’t stop and follows her and her friends back home. Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto, Sophia Taylor and Aurora Perrineau co-star. Wadlow co-wrote the script with Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs from a story by Michael Reisz. Producers are Jason Blum, Wadlow, and Roach. Up next, Choi appears in WB’s Geostorm with Gerard Butler and Beautiful Boy starring Steve Carell. He’s repped by TalentWorks and Impact Artists Group.