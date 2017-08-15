The cast of Hulu’s forthcoming pilot for Crash and Burn is starting to take shape. Emmy-nominated actor Denis O’Hare has been tapped to star in the coming-of-age drama. Also boarding the pilot is Rachel Bay Jones who recently won a Tony Award for her role in the acclaimed musical Dear Evan Hansen. The two will join previously announced cast members Alex Fitzalan, Sebastian Chacon, Alex Wolff, and Camila Perez.

Based on the bestselling book by Michael Hassan, Aaron Zelman’s pilot follows three troubled suburban boys through an averted school shooting in the mid-1990s. Steve Newman (Fitzalan) is named a local hero for his role in averting the shooting. Since then, his father has pressured him to write a book about the experience, thinking it will help his son get into a good college. This forces him to confront his past with two boys who allegedly were involved in the shooting. Crash and Burn explores the complex world of teen boys and the men they’ll ultimately become.

REX/Shutterstock

O’Hare is set to play Steve’s father, Jacob who struggles with a son he sees as supercilious and unfocused. Jones, in her first series role since her Tony win, will play Steve’s mother Debbie, a put-together woman with a full social life, which often serves as a welcome distraction from the issues facing her and her family at home.

The project from Sony Pictures TV. It is exec produced by creator-writer Zelman, Michael Dinner, Alan Gasmer & Peter Jaysen and Katie Dimento.

O’Hare is known for his roles in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story anthology as well as his role in NBC’s acclaimed drama This Is Us. He can be seen next in the upcoming psychological thriller Lizzie Borden opposite Chloe Sevigny. He will also star in A Worthy Companion with Even Rachel Wood. Also on his slate is the Netflix drama Private Life with Kathryn Hahn, Paul Giamatti, and Molly Shannon as well as The Parting Class, a film he wrote based on his life, which stars Anna Paquin, Melissa Leo and Cynthia Nixon. He is repped by Innovative Artists.