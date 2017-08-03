EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Demian Bichir (A Better Life) is set to co-star in Doug Liman’s Chaos Walking, joining Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in the upcoming sci-fi thriller from Lionsgate. It’s based on Carnegie Award-winning novelist Patrick Ness’ the popular YA trilogy, which the studio will release March 1, 2019.

The pic centers on Todd Hewitt (Holland), who lives on the distant planet of New World, which struck by “The Noise,” a virus that inflicts immersive visions of ones’ every thought. The cacophony drives many mad until Todd discovers that is a girl named Viola (Ridley) may be the key to unlocking New World’s many layered secrets. Together, the two unlikely companions are forced on a white-knuckle adventure into an unexplored planet as they both discover the truth about the lives they left behind and the spectacular world they’ve learned to call home. Bichir will play Ben, Todd’s protective adoptive father.

The script was adapted by Charlie Kaufman, Lindsey Beers, John Lee Hancock and Gary Spinelli, while Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff, and Doug Davison are producing.

Bichir can currently be seen on the big screen in Fox’s Ridley Scott-helmed Alien: Covenant and up next in New Line Cinema/Warner Bros’horror pic The Nun. He’s repped by CAA.