Netflix will mark the 25th anniversary of the influential Def Comedy Jam series with Def Comedy Jam 25 special, set to premiere this fall on the Internet TV network.

Def Comedy Jam 25 will celebrate the impact and legacy of the long-running HBO comedy series that launched the careers of black comedians such as Martin Lawrence, Cedric The Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Monique, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, JB Smoove, D.L. Hughley, Tracy Morgan, Sheryl Underwood and more. The special will feature Sommore, Steve Harvey, and Tiffany Haddish, among others.

HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, created by Russell Simmons and hosted by D.L. Hughley, aired on HBO from 1992-1997 and returned in 2006-2008.

Simmons, who’s under a first-look overall deal with the premium cabler, is bringing a new version of the series back to HBO for premiere in December. Simmons also executive produced a Def Comedy Jam stand-up special that aired on HBO last November.

The Netflix special is executive produced by Stan Lathan, Russell Simmons, Sandy Wernick, and Jesse Collins.