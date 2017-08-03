Deep State, Fox Networks Group’s first regional scripted commission for Europe and Africa, has added new cast and released a first-look photo as production moves to London. Mark Strong is starring in the eight-part series created by Matthew Parkhill and Simon Maxwell. It will air in more than 50 countries on Fox.

Joining the cast are Alistair Petrie (Genius, The Night Manager), Anastasia Griffith (Royal Pains, Damages), Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley), Kingsley Ben-Adir (King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword), Pip Torrens (The Crown) and Fares Fares (Tyrant). Previously announced cast includes Karima McAdams, Joe Dempsie and Lyne Renée.

Set in Britain, the U.S., Iran, Lebanon and France, the story centers on the merciless reality of the spy world in which an increasingly rare conscience can get you, and the ones you love, killed.

Strong plays Max Easton, an ex-spy brought back into the game to avenge the death of his son, only to find himself at the heart of a covert intelligence war and a conspiracy to profit from the spread of chaos throughout the Middle East.

Petrie will play George White, a strategic old-school MI6 operative who coaxes Max back into the field. Griffith has been cast as Amanda Jones, an ex-CIA station chief and now a formidable and highly influential force within the American intelligence community.

Bullmore and Ben-Adir are Olivia Clarke and Khalid Walker. Olivia is a hard-hitting political journalist, the mother of Harry Clarke (Game Of Thrones‘ Dempsie) and Max’s ex-wife. Owen is a cynical, no-nonsense type, second-in-command at The Section, where he works as White’s junior partner.

Torrens is William Kingsley, the powerful head of a global corporation, while Fares plays Gabriel Cahill, an old friend of Max, and the first person he turns to when landing in Beirut to avenge his son’s death.

Deep State is produced by Endor, with Hilary Bevan Jones exec producing and Tom Nash producing. Shooting has already taken place in Morocco.

Parkhill has written three episodes, including the pilot, and will serve as showrunner. He will also direct four of the eight episodes and executive produce. Robert Connolly (The Slap) will direct the first four episodes. Co-creator Maxwell will write and also executive produce. Alan Greenspan of 6 Degree Media and Helen Flint of Little Island Productions are executive producers as well. Jeff Ford and Sara Johnson exec produce for Fox Networks Group, Europe & Africa.

Fox Networks Group Content Distribution holds global distribution rights for the series, working in partnership with FNG Europe & Africa.