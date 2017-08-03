Set to the tune of AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” MGM’s first full trailer for Bruce Willis-starrer Death Wish seems, well, almost lighthearted compared to the grim Charles Bronson ’70s classic. Not that there aren’t plenty of death wishes to go around.

“You’re not gonna kill me,” says one unfortunate bad guy to Willis’ avenging vigilante. “No,” responds Willis, “but Jack is,” as a jacked-up car comes crashing down.

Directed by Eli Roth from Joe Carnahan’s screenplay (based on Brian Garfield’s novel), Death Wish also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone, Dean Norris and Kimberly Elise.

The set-up is the familiar one: The family of Willis’ Dr. Paul Kersey is viciously attacked, sending the doc on a mission for revenge. “I failed to protect them,” he says in the trailer. “The men who did it are out there.”

In this iteration of the action-thriller, the avenging anti-hero is a man divided, a grim reaper for bad guys who, as a surgeon, removes bullets from the bodies of suspected criminals. It’s enough to make anyone lose it.

Says MGM, “By bringing the complex psychology of Brian Garfield’s book up-to-the-moment and injecting new thrills and a stark, unflinching look at the American psyche in 2017, Eli Roth and Death Wish brings audiences to the height of unforgettable suspense.”

A Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures production, Death Wish is set for release on November 22, 2017. It will be distributed in the U.S. by APR and internationally by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures. Producer is Roger Birnbaum, with Stephen J. Eads as Associate Producer. Executive Producing is Ilona Herzberg.

