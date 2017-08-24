Marque Richardson, who heavily recurred in the first season of Netflix’s hit original comedy Dear White People, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2.

Richardson plays Reggie, the character he portrayed in the 2014 feature. Reggie Green is a computer science major and Sam’s (Logan Browning) right hand man. He’s one of the more radical voices at Winchester thanks in no small part to his having been raised by a Black Panther.

Based on Justin Simien’s acclaimed debut indie feature, Dear White People is set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface. The satirical series — which picks up where the 2014 Sundance hit left off – follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age.

Richardson also appeared in HBO’s All the Way and sorority comedy Step Sisters. He’s

repped by UTA and LINK Entertainment.