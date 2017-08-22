There soon will be a new Evan Hansen on Broadway — and then another. Dear Evan Hansen producer Stacey Mindich said today that Taylor Trensch, who plays Barnaby Tucker in the Main Stem’s Hello, Dolly!, will take over the title role in mid-January. His stint kicks in after The Real O’Neals alum Noah Galvin takes over the role from originator Ben Platt on November 21.

Also announced today: Original cast members Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland have extended their contracts to remain in the Tony-laden musical through May; Kristolyn Lloyd will stay in the cast through February. Tony winner Platt said over the weekend that his final performance as Evan Hansen will be November 19.

Trensch, left, and Galvin IBDb; Hellodollyonbroadway.com

“Evan is such a complex and rewarding role, and I can’t wait to see Noah and Taylor make it their own,” director Michael Greif said. “Nothing excites me more than working with young talent, and both young men are incredibly skilled and surprising performers.”

Trensch’s other Broadway credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Matilda the Musical and Wicked. He also toured in Spring Awakening. The show will mark Galvin’s first role on the Great White Way, having starred as middle brother Kenny on both seasons of ABC’s The Real O’Neals.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson and a score by Tony-winning composers — and Oscar-winning La La Land songwriters — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. The logline for the show, which is playing at Music Box Theatre: All his life, Evan Hansen has felt invisible. But when a tragic event shocks the community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else.