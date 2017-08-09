EXCLUSIVE: Back when Deadline revealed that Deadpool helmer Tim Miller had dropped out of the sequel of his hit movie over creative differences, Fox insiders said the studio would work hard to make sure that it found a major project for Miller and his VFX studio Blur to build from the ground up. They’ve found one: Neuromancer, the classic cyberpunk novel by William Gibson. Simon Kinberg will produce.

The studio will soon set a writer to adapt a tale that has drawn the interest of several filmmakers in the past. The logline: Case was one of the best console cowboys until he stole from one of his employers, who in turn damaged his nervous system so that he cannot access cyberspace anymore. Broke and destroying himself, Case is contacted by Molly, a heavily modified razorgirl, to work for a shadowy colonel who needs a cyberspace cowboy for a secret mission. The employer fixes Case’s damaged brain, but implants a slow dissolving poison to make sure the cyberspace wiz does his bidding, in attempting to abduct a perverse psychopath who is able to create holograms with the force of his mind.

This is the second project that Miller has set at Fox; Mark Bomback is writing Influx, an adaptation of the Daniel Suarez novel that is expected to launch a film trilogy. Miller’s attention right now is on the resurrection of The Terminator franchise that he is teamed on creatively with creator James Cameron. That film is expected to start production next spring. Right now, they have a writers room with several scribes figuring out where to take the Skynet saga that Cameron hatched in 1984. The film is a major part of this week’s new deal between Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Miller is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and attorney Gregory Slewett of Bloom Hergott.