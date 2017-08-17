Zazie Beetz, the Deadpool 2 actress whose stunt double Joi “SJ” Harris died Monday in a motorcycle accident on the Vancouver set, has made her first comment since the tragedy.

“My heart has been breaking the past two days and I have been searching what to say or do,” Beetz, who plays Domino in the film, has posted on Instagram, adding that the cast and crew “send peace, healing and their deepest condolences.” (Read Beetz’s entire message below.)

Joi Harris via Facebook

Harris had only recently joined the David Leitch-directed film. As Deadline reported Tuesday, Harris, the first African-American female professional road racer, was doing her first pic as a stunt performer when the motorcycle she was driving went out of control and crashed along the 1000 block of West Waterfront Road near in the Jack Poole Plaza.

Here is Beetz’s entire statement:

