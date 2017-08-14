A female stunt driver was killed today on the set of Deadpool 2, the Vancouver Police Department says.

The law enforcement in the hometown of star Ryan Reynolds first alerted the tragedy on social media this morning due has not identified the victim:

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

Witnesses told CTV News the crew was filming a stunt sequence involving a motorcycle at Jack Poole Plaza when something went wrong. Police said investigators from WorkSafeBC have been called to the scene.

It marks the second on-set death of a stunt performer in the U.S. in about a month; stuntman John Bernecker suffered massive head injuries in a fall July 12 on the set of The Walking Dead and later died at Atlanta Medical Center.

