Whatever presence 20th Century Fox/Marvel’s Deadpool 2 didn’t have at Comic-Con last month, they’re aiming to make-up for on Twitter. Star Ryan Reynolds dropped two photos today of Josh Brolin in full-Cable get-up for the sequel that opens on June 1, 2018 — the same post Memorial Day weekend slot that Warner Bros.’ summer hit Wonder Woman debuted this year.

Cable, who is the telepathic son of X-Men’s Cyclops, first appeared as an infant in the 1986 Uncanny X-Men series. His adult identity was created by writer Louise Simonson and artist/co-writer Rob Liefeld, with Cable first appearing in the March 1990 edition of The New Mutants. Cable later was paired with Deadpool in a 2004 comic-book series.

What’s set the fanboy world abuzz since Brolin’s attachment was announced is the fact that he plays two different Marvel characters onscreen: Thanos, in the Disney Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Cable in the Fox/Marvel sphere. Last Monday, Reynolds posted a photo of Zazie Beets as Domino.

Here are the photos of Brolin below: