Chiara Aurelia is set for a series regular role opposite Amy Brenneman, Lily Rabe and Enrique Murciano in Deadlier Than the Male (working title), TNT’s drama pilot produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T.

Written by Harriet Warner, Deadlier Than The Male follows a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, a former serial predator desperate to find redemption and Mary, a grieving mother (Brenneman) obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Aurelia will play Rose Lord, who on the surface is a beautiful, bored teenager with a mean streak. But as the series evolves so do her secrets and the growing toxic/intoxicating friendship with the mysterious stranger in her small town.

Aurelia will next be seen in Netflix’s Gerald’s Game opposite Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood based on Stephen King’s suspense novel. She’s repped by Paradigm and Joanne Horowitz Management.

Deadlier Than the Male is executive produced by Warner, Papandrea and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories.