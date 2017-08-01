Mistresses alumna Jes Macallan has signed on for a recurring role in the third season of the CW’s superhero drama DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Macallan will play Special Agent Ava Sharpe, a hard working agent for a secret branch of the Federal Government (the Time Bureau) dedicated to the regulation of time-travel and the protection of history. She is very smart and incredibly ambitious and always believes she is the smartest person in the room. She is often quite ruthless in obtaining her goals and her drive for perfection has left many discarded friendships (and relationships) in her wake.

Macallan joins Legends stars Brandon Routh, Victor Garber, Arthur Darvill, Dominic Purcell, Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Nick Zano, Amy Pemberton, Matt Letscher and Maisie Richardson-Sellers, along with new Season 3 regular Tala Ashe, in the series from Berlanti TV and Warner Bros. TV.

Macallan most recently played Josslyn, a lead, on all four seasons of ABC’s Mistresses. She’s repped by Elevate Entertainment, UTA and Ginsburg Daniels.