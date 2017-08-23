EXCLUSIVE: David Oyelowo has been cast in Lionsgate’s and director Doug Liman’s upcoming sci-fi adventure Chaos Walking. He will play Aaron, a controversial militant figure in the New World and the foe — along with Mayor Prentiss (Mads Mikkelson) — opposite leads Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

Lionsgate has scheduled the release for March 1, 2019. The sci-fi movie is based on the book from Carnegie Award-winning author Patrick Ness. It follows a guy (Holland) who lives on the distant planet of New World—a new hope for humanity until struck by “The Noise,” a virus which inflicts immersive visions of ones’ every thought. The cacophony drives many mad until Todd makes a hidden, silent discovery: there is a girl named Viola (Ridley) who may be the key to unlocking New World’s many layered secrets. Together, the two unlikely companions are forced on a white-knuckle adventure into an unexplored planet – trying to escape and hide in an environment where all thought is heard, all movement seen –as they both discover the truth about the lives they left behind and the spectacular world they’ve learned to call home.

The script was adapted by Charlie Kaufman, Ness, Lindsey Beer, Gary Spinelli and John Lee Hancock. Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff and Doug Davison are producing.

Oyelowo recently wrapped production on Only You from Blumhouse and will be starring in Paramount Pictures’ new Cloverfield movie (which opens Feb. 2nd) and Amazon/STX’s Gringo alongside Charlize Theron and Joel Edgerton on March 9.

Oyelowo, who was so fantastic as Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma, is repped by CAA, Inphenate, UK based Hamilton-Hodell, and attorney Ira Schreck.